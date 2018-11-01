Ben Roethlisberger practices fully Thursday

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger wore a glove on his left hand at Thursday’s practice, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Otherwise, there was nothing out of the ordinary for the Steelers quarterback, who has a fractured left index finger.

The right-hander practiced fully Thursday.

Roethlisberger missed Wednesday’s work, but that has served as a normal day off for him this season.

He is expected to start and play against the Ravens on Sunday, but he hopes play better there than he has in recent seasons. Roethlisberger has thrown only two touchdowns with five interceptions in his past four games in Baltimore and has never thrown for 300 yards there, according to Fowler.

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (toe) returned to practice on a limited basis, and linebacker Bud Dupree was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday with an illness. Tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) went from a full participant Wednesday to getting limited work Thursday.