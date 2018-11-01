Bill Belichick says Jaire Alexander was high on the Patriots’ draft board

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is getting prepared to face Packers rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander on Sunday, and Belichick loves what Alexander has put on tape.

In fact, Belichick loved what Alexander did before he got to the NFL. Belichick said the Patriots were very high on Alexander coming out of Louisville, and if the Packers hadn’t taken him with the 18th overall pick, the Patriots might have taken him with the 23rd overall pick.

“He’s going to have a great career,” Belichick said of Alexander. “Thought it was an excellent pick. It was a little bit ahead of where we were picking. One of the top players on the board. Great kid. Great energy. I think he’ll be one of the top corners in the league for quite a while now.”

The Patriots used their first pick on Isaiah Wynn, an offensive tackle who suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. Belichick may be a little jealous of the production the Packers are getting out of their first pick.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Bill Belichick says Jaire Alexander was high on the Patriots’ draft board

  1. Jaire Alexander is a baller out there on a field…but i have always despised his Look At Me attitude everytime he makes a great play! He was always a bit of a hothead at Louisville

  2. As long as the player does his job, doesn’t get in trouble with the law and is a team over player person. I don’t care what he does, dude straight up balls out there.

  4. Belichick always praises the opposing team. Nothing new here. He’s a cunning guy and won’t give up any bulletin board material. Does this mean the Pats will pick on Alexander? Is it just conversation? Who knows with BB.

  5. I like Jaire’s confidence. Davante Adams was just saying yesterday how much it meant to him and inspired him in his rookie season when Aaron would tell him “No one can cover you” He started to believe in himself and it made him a better player.

    Jaire was already confident in himself coming in, but Davante says he still gets in Jaire’s ear and gives him even more confidence.

    Not a surprise a great talent evaluator like Belichick was/is high on Jaire. This kid is well on his way to being a very big star in this league if he isn’t already.

    The Packers secondary has become a strength of this team and young players like Kevin King and Jaire are a big part of that. I can’t wait to see Josh Jackson get involved more.

    #GoPackGo!🧀

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!