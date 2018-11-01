Bill Belichick says Jaire Alexander was high on the Patriots’ draft board

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is getting prepared to face Packers rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander on Sunday, and Belichick loves what Alexander has put on tape.

In fact, Belichick loved what Alexander did before he got to the NFL. Belichick said the Patriots were very high on Alexander coming out of Louisville, and if the Packers hadn’t taken him with the 18th overall pick, the Patriots might have taken him with the 23rd overall pick.

“He’s going to have a great career,” Belichick said of Alexander. “Thought it was an excellent pick. It was a little bit ahead of where we were picking. One of the top players on the board. Great kid. Great energy. I think he’ll be one of the top corners in the league for quite a while now.”

The Patriots used their first pick on Isaiah Wynn, an offensive tackle who suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. Belichick may be a little jealous of the production the Packers are getting out of their first pick.