Bradley Chubb named defensive rookie of month

Getty Images

There’s a reasonable debate as to whether the Broncos missed out by not taking a quarterback in this year’s draft.

There’s no debate that the guy they did take in the first round is making an impact.

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month. Some guy named Von Miller won it in November 2011, and together, they’re quite the pass-rushing tandem.

The No. 5 overall pick had 5.5 sacks in October, and only Aaron Donald (8.0) and Dee Ford (6.0) had more. Chubb also had 13 pressures, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

He’s had a sack in three straight games, giving the Broncos the kind of consistent pressure they need while they sort out other parts of the game.