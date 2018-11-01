C.J. Beathard or Nick Mullens? 49ers will make game-time decision

Getty Images

The 49ers don’t know who their starting quarterback will be tonight. And they may not know until it’s time to submit their list of inactives.

C.J. Beathard, who took over the starting job after Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season, has been out of practice with a wrist injury. He’s officially listed as questionable, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this morning that the 49ers view him as having a 50-50 shot of playing.

Nick Mullens would get the start if Beathard can’t go. Mullens, who played his college football at Southern Miss, joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year. He had been on the practice squad all of last year and to start this year until he was called up to the active roster when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. Mullens has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

The only other quarterback on the 49ers’ roster is the recently signed Tom Savage.