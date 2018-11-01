C.J. Beathard or Nick Mullens? 49ers will make game-time decision

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
The 49ers don’t know who their starting quarterback will be tonight. And they may not know until it’s time to submit their list of inactives.

C.J. Beathard, who took over the starting job after Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season, has been out of practice with a wrist injury. He’s officially listed as questionable, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this morning that the 49ers view him as having a 50-50 shot of playing.

Nick Mullens would get the start if Beathard can’t go. Mullens, who played his college football at Southern Miss, joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year. He had been on the practice squad all of last year and to start this year until he was called up to the active roster when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. Mullens has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

The only other quarterback on the 49ers’ roster is the recently signed Tom Savage.

  2. Tom Savage – wow. Haven’t heard anything about him in ages. He was drafted in the 4th round, which isn’t a nothing pick by any means. I think it just goes to show how tough it is for a QB to even stick around in the NFL as a perpetual backup.

  3. All I know is last year our meaningless wins cost us Bradley Chubb, and the year before that cost us Myles Garrett. In 3 years, no one is going to remember if we went 4-12 instead of 1-15. WE NEED TO TANK

  7. This might be the worst TNF matchup of all time, which is really saying something. The Raiders’ only win was against the Browns (and needed OT!) while the Niners are the only team to somehow lose to the Cardinals — twice. Both teams are openly tanking to the point that I expect any fumbles to simply roll around on the field until the end of the quarter because the players on both teams have been instructed to let the other team recover them. A giant holographic head of a grinning Goodell should hover over the game from start to finish to celebrate what he hath wrought.

    All I know is last year our meaningless wins cost us Bradley Chubb, and the year before that cost us Myles Garrett. In 3 years, no one is going to remember if we went 4-12 instead of 1-15. WE NEED TO TANK

    The niners haven’t been tanking? Wow, I missed that. Nobody has it better!!

