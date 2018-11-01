Cam Newton a full participant in Panthers practice

Getty Images

The Panthers’ “new normal” with quarterback Cam Newton still allows him to get a little work done.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, their quarterback returned to full practice Thursday.

Newton was limited Wednesday (not throwing during the portion of practice open to reporters), and he told reporters his shoulder “feels great.”

But it’s clear they’re going to be managing him throughout the season. If the Panthers need a Hail Mary this week and he actually throws it, we’ll know he’s back to 100 percent.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith was the only player who didn’t practice, making it appear he’s going to miss a second game in a row.