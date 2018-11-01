Cam Newton says shoulder “feels great”

Getty Images

Cam Newton‘s ability to connect on deep passes hasn’t been the same since his March 2017 shoulder surgery. He isn’t practicing as much in the middle of the week anymore, with the team referring to it as “the new normal.” He asked out of throwing a Hail Mary last week rather than risk a setback. The Panthers signed an extra quarterback this week to take the extra practice reps.

But his shoulder’s totally fine. Why are you asking?

“Feels great,” Newton said bluntly, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

He might not want to admit it, but there’s clearly something going on. He’s played at an MVP level the last five quarters, but they’re limiting his reps in practice for a reason, much in the same way they did last year after he was recovering from surgery.

“I still want to be out there every single moment,” he said, adding that he refers to his new practice routine as “working smarter, not harder.”

“When you see certain drills that are done, you can see him going through it in his mind,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “You can actually see, [if a play] calls for a certain type of footwork, he’ll stand back there and practice the footwork. You do see him doing those things . . .

“He’s at that point where he probably doesn’t need to throw 105 balls a day.”

As long as he’s able to play the way he did in the fourth quarter against the Eagles and last week against the Ravens, it shouldn’t be a problem. But the modifications to his workload are a sure sign that their concern about his condition is real.