Cleveland’s coaching search could go in several different directions

Getty Images

The Browns have plenty of different directions in which the franchise can go when hiring a new head coach after the season, and they have two months to lay the foundation for the coaching search to come. That broad range of options necessarily will create stress, because the Browns eventually will have to choose one at the exclusion of all others.

Generally speaking, teams looking for coaches have three categories of candidate: (1) assistant coaches with no prior NFL head-coaching experience; (2) former NFL head coaches looking for a second, or third or fourth, chance; and (3) college head coaches. But there’s a fourth category that can’t be forgotten, especially as it relates to the Browns.

Cleveland could target a head coach currently under contract with another team, broker what essentially would be a trade, and then come to terms with the head coach on a deal to jump to Cleveland.

Nearly five years ago, the Browns tried to use that procedure to land Jim Harbaugh from the 49ers. Harbaugh ultimately wasn’t interested in going through with it, but that was before the Browns had the quarterback position under control. The presence of Baker Mayfield, however, will make the job far more attractive, perhaps than it’s ever been.

The de facto trade option isn’t necessarily something that would be initiated by the Browns. As Cleveland explores its options over the next two months, coaches under contract with other teams could make it known through intermediaries that they would be interested in coaching the Browns.

Regardless of the type of candidate, one very real consideration will be the extent to which the new coach may try to usurp some of the authority currently possessed by G.M. John Dorsey. Human nature could prompt Dorsey to nudge the process toward coaches who won’t want to take over, which could limit the universe of potential candidates.

In the end, there will be a new coach of the Browns. And that coach probably will be an offensive specialist. And the future development of Mayfield will hinge on the Browns getting the right person.