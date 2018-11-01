Courtland Sutton “for sure” ready for a bigger role

Getty Images

When the Broncos traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday, General Manager John Elway said the team made the move because they wanted to give more playing time to their young wideouts.

The top name on that list is 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton. He’s already playing on nearly 70 percent of the snaps and the rookie said he is “for sure” ready to see more action now that Thomas is off the roster. Sutton added that he doesn’t “flinch from situations like this” because of the way he prepares.

“It’s just a theme that goes all the way back to OTAs for me: showing up and giving my all every single day,” Sutton said, via the team’s website. “Showing up and [making] sure I’m working on my craft to where I can be the best version of myself, because I ultimately believe that if I’m the best version of myself, I can be one of the best receivers in the league. [I’m] just coming to work every single day and [making] sure I do my job, not only for myself to move forward but for the team ultimately.”

Head coach Vance Joseph said that Sutton can be a “special” player for the Broncos and promised he’ll get “plenty of reps and time to prove” that’s the case over the rest of the season.