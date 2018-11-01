Cowboys call press conference for “football-related matter”

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced a press conference for noon CT Friday, drawing much speculation.

The only clues the Cowboys gave are: Jerry Jones will attend, and it’s a “football-related matter.”

A contract extension for a player? An official announcement of Meghan Trainor as the halftime show on Thanksgiving Day? A coaching change?

The more likely explanation is the announcement of a new honoree into the team’s Ring of Honor, assuming that qualifies as a “football-related matter.” Jason Witten is in town, calling Monday night’s game, but it seems far too early to induct the former tight end, who retired only a few months ago. And Witten and Tony Romo likely are a package deal when the time comes.

Former Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt should be next on the Ring of Honor list. Jones previously has alluded to adding Brandt, and Brandt now is a contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Jones is the team’s only Hall of Famer not in the Ring of Honor, but since Jones selects who goes in, it might be a bit awkward for Jones to announce himself as the next honoree.

Former coach Jimmy Johnson would make the biggest headline, especially if he and Jones went in together.

The Cowboys usually aren’t good at keeping secrets, but so far, no one has gotten the scoop on this one.