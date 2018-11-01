Cowboys promote Treston Decoud; Noah Brown returns to practice

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Noah Brown is practicing for the first time since training camp. He began the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys have 21 days to add him to the active roster or he remains on injured reserve the rest of the season.

He played in 13 games last season after the Cowboys made him a seventh-round pick. He made four catches for 33 yards.

Dallas also announced it promoted cornerback Treston Decoud to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday.

The spot was open after the Cowboys placed cornerback C.J. Goodwin on injured reserve Friday with a broken forearm.

Receiver Reggie Davis took Decoud’s spot on the practice squad.