Dalvin Cook uncertain whether he will play this week

Dalvin Cook remained limited in practice Thursday and uncertain whether he will play this week.

“I feel great, confident, at myself right now, and they got me back to where I needed to be, so I’ve just got to keep striving and keep stacking the days,” the Vikings running back said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

But testing a hamstring in practice isn’t the same as a game, Cook said.

The Vikings have their open date in Week 10, so if Cook doesn’t play this week, he will get two more weeks of rest and rehab.

“Once I get back, it’s going to be on,” said Cook, who has 45 touches for 205 yards and a touchdown this season.

Cook has played only three games, the last coming in Week Four. He sat out practice all of last week, which helped the healing process.

“Very, very important,” Cook said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I think with these things, if you kind of stepping on it and keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to keep lingering it on. You kind of need to shut the body down. That’s why I’m so confident in our medical staff because they’ve got the right plan set up for me. We’ve been going by what they for me daily and my body’s been reacting to it good. It was very important.”