David Irving injured ankle in Thursday’s practice

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving wasn’t on the team’s injury report before Thursday’s practice, but he’ll be on the way they release in the afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Irving injured his ankle during the session. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but the injury casts doubt on his availability for Monday night’s game against the Titans.

Irving served a four-game suspension to start the season and has four tackles and a sack in his two appearances since being reinstated.

Tight end Geoff Swaim, defensive end Randy Gregory and right guard Zack Martin were all out of practice with knee injuries suffered in Week Seven. Gregory had his knee scoped during the bye week.