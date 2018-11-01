Dee Ford named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Chiefs have a defense too.

And Dee Ford is a big part of it.

The Chiefs outside linebacker was named AFC defensive player of the month, with six sacks and four forced fumbles in October alone.

Ford has eight sacks so far this season, and is playing incredibly well in his contract year. That means he’s about to win a huge pile of money as a free agent soon, in addition to a monthly honor.

And with his consistent pressure, the Chiefs may be closer to taking the next step as a team, on the off chance their offense ever has an off day.