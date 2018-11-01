Derrick Henry disappointed he hasn’t played like elite back

Getty Images

No one is tougher on Derrick Henry than Derrick Henry.

He’s the same running back who called his performance “soft” in the regular-season finale in 2017 and referred to it as “trash play” earlier this season.

Henry used his off week to evaluate all 84 of his carries this season. He didn’t like what he saw.

“I remember before camp I stood in front of you guys and said I wanted to be an elite back, and I feel like I haven’t done that,” Henry said on Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. ”The big thing is being consistent, finishing runs, being physical, running hard. I stood in front of you guys and said those things, but I don’t feel like I have done those things.”

Henry has 84 carries for 273 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging 39 yards per game, fewer than he averaged last season as DeMarco Murray’s backup, and a career-low 3.3 yards per carry.

Free agent signee Dion Lewis has proved the better back, with 277 yards on 73 carries.

“I just have to run better honestly,” Henry said. “Just being truthful with myself . . . and [my play] hasn’t been very good. There’s a lot of things I have to get better at and I am working on these things in practice, but it has to show in the games.

“I can sit here and talk all day, but if it doesn’t show in the game, it doesn’t mean anything.”