Doug Martin, Kolton Miller being evaluated for injuries

Getty Images

Everything went right for the Raiders in the first four plays. They gained 25 yards to midfield. The fifth play resulted in a 20-yard gain on a pass from Derek Carr to Doug Martin.

But Martin took a shot in the right hip from 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. The running back was being checked for hip and wrist injuries.

On the next play, left tackle Kolton Miller was rolled from behind by defensive tackle D.J. Jones. He was having his right knee examined. That’s the same knee the first-round pick sprained in Week Four.

Ian Silberman entered at left tackle for Miller, and Jalen Richard replaced Martin.

The Raiders ended up settling for a 37-yard Daniel Carlson field and a 3-0 lead. It marks Oakland’s first opening-drive score since Week Three at Miami.