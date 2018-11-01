Drew Brees preparing for “unbelievable” Rams defensive line

Getty Images

No team has allowed fewer sacks through the first eight weeks of the season than the Saints.

They’ve given up just nine of them thus far, which has helped keep Drew Brees feeling fresh through the first half of the season. This week’s game will provide a stiff test of their ability to keep that from changing.

The Rams are coming to town, which means that NFL sack leader Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh will be trying to stuff Brees into the Superdome turf as often as possible. Brees said on Wednesday that he hasn’t faced such an imposing duo in a really long time.

“No. I don’t think so,” Brees said. “Not since we played the University of Georgia in the 1999 season in the Outback Bowl. It was Marcus Stroud and Richard Seymour. Yeah. That was a pretty stout defensive interior front. But no, I mean at this level, it’s really unheard of to have Suh and Donald in there. Those guys are unbelievable.”

The Rams traded for Dante Fowler this week in hopes of adding more pass rush off the edge. Brees joked that they “couldn’t have waited a week” before making an addition that could make it even harder for the Saints to keep their impressive run of pass protection alive.