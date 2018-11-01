Eric Reid: Ron Rivera “doesn’t have a choice” but to accept his kneeling in protest

Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has said he has no issue with safety Eric Reid‘s decision to continuing kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against social injustice.

But even if Rivera did have an issue with it, Reid says he’d continue to do what he believes is right by kneeling.

“Very respectfully, he doesn’t have a choice,” Reid said of Rivera’s support, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “He’s entitled to his opinion, but I know what my rights are. His family was a military family much like many of my people were in the military. My cousin just got back from Afghanistan. My mom was in the armed services. My uncle was enlisted. The list goes on.

“But when they get home they’re still black in America. They’re going to fight the same wars when they get home and still face the same things I’m talking about. So I get encouragement from my family that served in the armed forces because they agree with what I’m saying.”

Reid was one of the first players in the NFL to join Colin Kaepernick by kneeling during the national anthem as a means of shining a light on injustice in the country. While Kaepernick has yet to find a team willing to give him a job once his time with the San Francisco 49ers came to an end following the 2016 season, Reid managed to find a home with the Panthers in late September.

Reid has continued the protest in each game he’s played in Carolina since joining the team. He’s also sparred with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins over the Players’ Coalition and what he believes is a group that “co-opted” Kaepernick’s movement.

Reid has started all four games he’s played with the Panthers. He has 24 tackles and a sack on the year.