Everson Griffen continues “knocking the rust off”

Everson Griffen came off the bench and played 37 of 53 snaps last week in his return. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t say whether Griffen will play more this week as the defensive end continues to get back into football shape after five weeks away from the team.

“I feel good,” Griffen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “You know, my conditioning, being a pass rusher, it’s one of the hardest things to do in the National Football League. In any sport, it’s all about timing, hand-eye coordination and the whole nine, moving your feet and getting back there to the quarterback. . . .My No. 1 goal is just to keep on going out there and knocking the rust off more and more each day.”

Griffen returned to the Vikings a week ago after seeking treatment for a mental health issue. He made one tackle against the Saints.

“Playing football is not like riding a bicycle where all of a sudden you can hop on and start pedaling,” Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards said. “He is working through all of those things. I think he’ll tell you getting back into the flow of things is going to just keep getting better with time.”