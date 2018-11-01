Falcons linebacker Deion Jones tests broken foot

Getty Images

The first half of the Falcons season has been highlighted by the players they’ve lost. Wednesday, the got a glimpse of one that might be coming back.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones tested his broken foot during practice, working on the side with the team’s athletic training staff.

Jones broke his foot in the opener, and has missed six games, which means he’s at least two weeks away from a return. But he’d provide a boost to a defense that was shell-shocked in the first three weeks, when he and starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal went to IR.

The Falcons are expected to use their other designated for return spot on running back Devonta Freeman, who is out following core muscle surgery.

A player can start practicing after six weeks, which triggers a three-week window to activate him. Jones apparently isn’t ready for that much work load, but being back on his feet is a positive step. In addition to his own play, he’d help the entire defense as he’s the signal-caller, and that job has been split among a few players early this year.