Freddie Kitchens knows developing Baker Mayfield is of “utmost importance”

Given the way the last two decades have gone for the Browns, a sense of humor is certainly something good for one of the team’s coaches to bring to the table.

New offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens flashed on in his first meeting with reporters since he was named as the replacement for Todd Haley. Haley was fired along with head coach Hue Jackson on Monday and Gregg Williams was named the interim head coach.

While plenty of people scoffed, Williams said he wasn’t joking when he claimed to have received and rejected four head coaching offers that came his way without an interview. Kitchens referenced that claim at the end of the press conference.

“I thought this was going to come up, but it didn’t come up, and I want to address it, all right? I have not been offered any head-coaching jobs,” Kitchens said, via Ohio.com.

Earlier in the proceedings, Kitchens was more serious when it came to discussing rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. Kitchens spent four years as the quarterbacks coach for the Cardinals and said Thursday that he knows developing Mayfield is of the “utmost importance” for the rest of this year.

“Baker has done a very good job,” Kitchens said. “People are going to make adjustments to him, and he’s making adjustments, also. He’s going to have some learning curves, too, that he has to get through. He’s doing a good job of working. All we want out of Baker and out of everybody around him is to keep their head down, work continually every day and try to get a little better every day.”

One adjustment Mayfield will not have to make is a switch to a new playbook. Kitchens said he and Haley have “the same system” and the hope is that “we are able to execute better” over what’s left of the schedule.