George Kittle returns to game

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle left for the 49ers locker room in the first quarter after being evaluated on the sideline.

Kittle took a short pass 15 yards to the Oakland 12 but stayed on one knee after safety Erik Harris tackled him. The 49ers have not announced any information on Kittle’s injury, though it appeared the team’s medical staff was looking at his left hand.

Kittle has battled a shoulder injury much of the season.

Ross Dwelley replaced Kittle and had an 8-yard gain — his first career catch — to help set up Nick Mullens‘ 4-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne.

In his NFL debut, Mullens has completed 9 of 11 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers lead 14-3.

The 49ers announced cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

UPDATE 9:22 P.M. ET: Kittle returned to the game midway through the second quarter.