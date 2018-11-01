Graham Gano named NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Graham Gano has a flair for the dramatic, and was rewarded for his big kicks.

The Panthers kicker was named NFC special teams player of the month, after a perfect October which included a couple of long home runs.

Gano hit a 63-yard game-winner against the Giants in the waning seconds, and also had a 54-yarder during his perfect 8-for-8 month.

He has hit 28 straight field goals, which is the league’s longest active streak. He’s also hit 39 straight field goals at home, which is enough to excuse the fact he missed two extra points.

As long as he keeps hitting the three-pointers from distance, we think they don’t mind as much.