Gregg Williams says he didn’t pick Freddie Kitchens to run the offense

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

Many believe that former Browns coach Hue Jackson didn’t pick former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley to run the offense. Which is fitting, apparently, because interim Browns coach Gregg Williams definitely didn’t pick interim Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to run the offense.

“That was done,” Williams told reporters regarding the Kitchens hire. “No. That was done. That was not me. That was everybody else.”

That may be the case, but there’s got to be a more diplomatic answer than, essentially, “Don’t blame me.” The only problem is that, when it comes to Williams, diplomacy isn’t really his thing.

Oh, he’ll generate some compelling sound bites over the next two weeks. His lengthy media availability on Wednesday produced a few gems and head-scratchers, including his claim that he has been offered four head-coaching jobs, without interviews.

“I am not looking for a whole lot of friends in life anymore,” Williams said at one point. “If I want a new friend, I will buy a Labrador.”

He may have plenty of time to hang out with that Labrador after the season ends, when he inevitably won’t get serious consideration to be the Browns’ head coach — and when he may have a hard time convincing someone to make him a defensive coordinator or head coach elsewhere, especially with last year’s 0-16 disaster on his permanent record.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Gregg Williams says he didn’t pick Freddie Kitchens to run the offense

  2. “If I want a new friend, I will buy a Labrador.”
    You can’t go wrong there. A Lab is more loyal than most friends.

  4. This is going to be a disaster. If I was on the hot seat as a coach, I can’t imagine having Gregg Williams AND Todd Haley on the same staff and thinking things were going to turn out well. All Hard Knocks did was show us how much neither of them is a team player if you know what I mean.

  5. Why is this in question? Ken Whisenhunt literally had an argument with Browns management during a job interview because in his words “They thought they knew more about how to run my team than I did”.

    This is the same team where their GM got suspended for telling the offensive coordinators what plays they should run till the guy quit.

    This is a team that forced an offensive coordinator on a coach and when the coordinator sucked as his job fired him and the coach.

    This is a team who’s owner said two days ago that the interim coach will no answer to the GM.

  8. We’ll see. If he could manage to win three of their remaining games, and if they are competitive in the losses, I’d say that would be enough to earn him consideration for staying on as HC.

  9. Hard time getting a DC job? Man what are you talking about? His defense is leading the league in takeaways.

  10. See this guy will actually believe he is the head coach and it’s hius team to run
    when the reality is he is just keeping the seat warm for another 8 weeks.

    Delusions of Grandeur.

  11. I am not looking for a whole lot of friends in life anymore,” Williams said at one point. “If I want a new friend, I will buy a Labrador.

    Same greg, same.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!