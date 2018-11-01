Gregg Williams says he didn’t pick Freddie Kitchens to run the offense

Getty Images

Many believe that former Browns coach Hue Jackson didn’t pick former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley to run the offense. Which is fitting, apparently, because interim Browns coach Gregg Williams definitely didn’t pick interim Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to run the offense.

“That was done,” Williams told reporters regarding the Kitchens hire. “No. That was done. That was not me. That was everybody else.”

That may be the case, but there’s got to be a more diplomatic answer than, essentially, “Don’t blame me.” The only problem is that, when it comes to Williams, diplomacy isn’t really his thing.

Oh, he’ll generate some compelling sound bites over the next two weeks. His lengthy media availability on Wednesday produced a few gems and head-scratchers, including his claim that he has been offered four head-coaching jobs, without interviews.

“I am not looking for a whole lot of friends in life anymore,” Williams said at one point. “If I want a new friend, I will buy a Labrador.”

He may have plenty of time to hang out with that Labrador after the season ends, when he inevitably won’t get serious consideration to be the Browns’ head coach — and when he may have a hard time convincing someone to make him a defensive coordinator or head coach elsewhere, especially with last year’s 0-16 disaster on his permanent record.