Gregg Williams stands by his claim of four head-coaching offers without interviews

Getty Images

Browns interim coach Gregg Williams created a headline on Wednesday when he boasted that he has been offered four head-coaching positions without even interviewing for any of them. On Thursday, Williams had a chance to clarify those comments.

He did not.

“Here is the deal, I probably never should have said that because I put other people on the spot,” Williams said. “Those things were easy for me to do because if it is not right it is not right. I just chose not to do that and chose to keep doing what I was doing and got a raise every time I stayed wherever I stayed. It just is what it is.”

It is what it is, but it’s still hard to believe it happened. Williams has never been regarded as a consistent A-list candidate, especially not since the events of 2012, which saw him suspended for a full year for his role in creating and implementing the Saints’ bounty program. Even if he were in demand, few candidates get offered head-coaching jobs without an interview, and Williams has never had that kind of cachet.

But, hey, he may be telling the truth. The only problem is that no one is ever going to believe it.