Jameis Winston: Benching “a minor setback for a major comeback”

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since Dirk Koetter announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick would start against the Panthers this weekend.

Winston called the benching a “humbling” experience, albeit one he understands because he was “not getting the job done” in his two starts since returning from a suspension. Winston turned the ball over seven times in those two games, which he said puts “your team in a bad position to win.”

Koetter said the quarterback decision was for this week and that he anticipates Winston getting back on the field in the future. Winston said he will be “working my tail off to be ready when my time comes again.”

“It’s a setback,” Winston said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “But it’s a minor setback for a major comeback. It just tells you that you’ve got to continue to get better. I’ve never been in this situation before, so I have to learn from it and I have to grow from it. I have no choice.”

The Buccaneers exercised their option on Winston’s contract for next season, but the $20 million-plus salary is only guaranteed against injury so they have an easy out as long as he’s healthy. That could join Fitzpatrick’s performance as factors into any decision about giving Winston a chance to try for that major comeback this season.

  3. This double-benching shows the team has no direction or leadership.

    Good QBs have off days. For the team to panic when Fitzpatrick had a bad day was pathetic. And now it’s just as pathetic to go back on the decision they made when a new struggle happens.

    Good teams stay the course through minor stuff like this. Bad teams, like the Bucs, waffle.

  4. Haha. Well at the very least, if his football career doesn’t pan out, he has a future in comedy.

  5. As everyone in every aspect of life, if you’re not trying to improve yourself you may as well sit in your dark basement alone and speak negatively on every article posted on PFT.

  6. Dirk, why would you even consider putting jameis back in. If fitzy plays against atlanta and starts at cincy they win. Dude had one bad half against the bears and struggled against pitt(still set a record). I dont get it

  9. Oh PLEASE! Which comeback is this….I’m guessing number 3 or 4. Sorry Mr. Winston, you are not a “Has been” you are a “Never was”.

  10. Jameis Winston has no ability to speak outside of motivational language. It’s hilarious.
    I’ve never heard him talk without sounding like he just read a self help book on leadership.

  14. He’s had moments but he’s never been a good deep ball thrower, never been very accurate and he’s not consistent, except for being a turnover machine. Four years in, this is what he is. He is never going to be a suitable franchise QB for any team. Sorry Winston, but your time in Tampa is done after this year. You’ll be a back up somewhere else perhaps

  15. Against the Browns, 2 ints were dropped and in the Bengals game 3 were dropped…
    He very well could have thrown 4 to the Browns and 7 to the Bengals..

    70 turnovers {ints and fumbles} and plays NO DIFFERENT since college.. He is who he has shown and he is NOT going to wake up one day Tom Brady… More like Brady Quinn..

  16. Jameis’ actions have also caused some of those “minor” setbacks as well. It’s time for Tampa to move, they gave him more than enough and chances.

  19. It’s a major setback for a minor quarterback. You can’t continue to hand the ball over to the other team like they were free crab legs and expect to last long in the league.

  20. Good QBs have off days. For the team to panic when Fitzpatrick had a bad day was pathetic. And now it’s just as pathetic to go back on the decision they made when a new struggle happens.
    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    You’re missing the bigger picture here….. Winston is set to make $21 million next year if his 5th option is exercised. They wanted to give him any and every chance possible to screw himself out of the option year. It is quite obvious now that he isn’t nor will he ever be their franchise QB. They may have come to the realization that they would rather eat the #1 overall pick than $21 million.

