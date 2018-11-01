James Conner is the AFC’s offensive player of the month

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

Le’Veon, Schme’Veon.

The Steelers have moved on without Le'Veon Bell, and it’s been a much easier task thanks to the emergence of second-year tailback James Conner.

A former Pitt standout who overcame cancer to make it to the NFL, Conner has now become the AFC’s offensive player of the month for October.

In only three games (due to the bye week), Conner gained 367 yards rushing. He added 159 yards receiving, and Conner scored six touchdowns.

For the year, Conner has multiple rushing touchdowns in four of seven games. He’s only the fourth player with two or fewer years of experience to accomplish that, joining Hall of Famers Steve Van Buren, Jim Brown, and Eric Dickerson.

Conner, who also was the AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week Eight, has outperformed any and all reasonable expectations for his first season as the starter, raising real questions about whether the Steelers want Bell to return for the playoff run. As recently explained here, it’s possible that the Steelers will tell Bell that, if he stays away for the full season, the Steelers won’t re-tag him in 2019, allowing him to become a free agent.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “James Conner is the AFC’s offensive player of the month

  1. Bell is in the process of setting back the entire RB market by a full decade. Surprised the NFLPA isn’t riding him about it.

  3. Fans and media will use this as a shot against Bell, but I disagree. This really makes the Steelers GM look dumb locking up $14.5 million in cap space into someone so replaceable. Could’ve put that into the defense.

  4. Bell may have cost himself at least 40% of his value due to how Conor’s numbers are.

    I think its clear that Bell is the better back but the fact that Conor comes in and there isn’t a clear drop off. It doesn’t make sense to pay Bell 14 million when you can pay someone like Conor say 4 or 5 million (or alternatively get someone like Conor in the draft like the Steelers and pay them significantly less for 4 years) and use the other 9 or 10 million to either upgrade your online or get a good #2 or #3 threat at wideout.

  6. I loved James Conner before this season because of his story, I love him even more because he make Le’Veon look ridiculous and is making him lose millions.

  8. Bell will be lucky to get 10mil/yr. It’s become obvious that he is a good RB that was in a great system. Also obvious that he cares more about money and himself than he does team and winning. I can’t wait to see how he does with the Jets or some other perennial loser.

  10. He’s a great story, congrats to him. I would still choose James White for a team ten times out of ten, though.

  12. Gotta start SS posts so I can make a beautiful montage for everyone who doesn’t understand how the world works. Bell’s gonna get PAID this next off-season. Conner’s performance doesn’t erase that fact at all.

  13. People keep talking about James Conner as if he put LeVeon Bell out of a job. Leveon Bell will still get paid. I’d bet my next paycheck on that. In the mean time James Connor is proving that LeVeon was right to hold out. Connor is on pace for close to 400 touches this year. They are going to run him into the ground just like they tried to do with Bell. The last CBA royally screwed running backs. Teams have control for at least 6 years and even great Running backs only have 4-6 prime running years.

  14. “As recently explained here, it’s possible that the Steelers will tell Bell that, if he stays away for the full season, the Steelers won’t re-tag him in 2019, allowing him to become a free agent.”

    Can you stop pushing that crazy notion? The Steelers do not talk contract negotiations with any player mid season, nor would they give a guy, not under contact a wink/nod agreement. It’s likely that Bell is betting on the Steelers not tagging him again and may sit the rest of the season due to the success of Connor. Now that they have another great RB, they won’t even need to consider putting the tag on him. He can sit the whole season, not worry about any football related injuries and try to recover all the money he lost this season, hoping someone overpays for him.

  15. Regarding Bell – I can’t see why the Steelers would even sign him at this point. They would have to be completely convinced that he would be the difference in them getting to and winning the Super Bowl for it to make the slightest bit of sense.

    Otherwise, he’ll just slow the development of their running game at a time when it’s just coming together. And as the last few years have shown, he doesn’t make the difference in playoff success.

    So why bother taking on such a nuisance and distraction at a time when the team needs cohesiveness and to be looking ahead, since Bell will be gone as soon as the season ends?

    Conner’s doing great – give him the ball and leave Bell behind!

  17. The only way this whole thing makes sense is that L. Bell does not want to get tested. The only reason why not showing up Is to his advantage.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!