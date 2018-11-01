James Conner is the AFC’s offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Le’Veon, Schme’Veon.

The Steelers have moved on without Le'Veon Bell, and it’s been a much easier task thanks to the emergence of second-year tailback James Conner.

A former Pitt standout who overcame cancer to make it to the NFL, Conner has now become the AFC’s offensive player of the month for October.

In only three games (due to the bye week), Conner gained 367 yards rushing. He added 159 yards receiving, and Conner scored six touchdowns.

For the year, Conner has multiple rushing touchdowns in four of seven games. He’s only the fourth player with two or fewer years of experience to accomplish that, joining Hall of Famers Steve Van Buren, Jim Brown, and Eric Dickerson.

Conner, who also was the AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week Eight, has outperformed any and all reasonable expectations for his first season as the starter, raising real questions about whether the Steelers want Bell to return for the playoff run. As recently explained here, it’s possible that the Steelers will tell Bell that, if he stays away for the full season, the Steelers won’t re-tag him in 2019, allowing him to become a free agent.