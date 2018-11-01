Jon Gruden: Players are “dying” to join the Raiders

Getty Images

There aren’t many messes in the NFL bigger than the Raiders at the moment. But coach Jon Gruden defended his 1-6 team, and said players were “dying” to sign there.

Presumably, he did not mean of old age.

In an interview with Howie Long of FOX Sports which will air during tonight’s game against the 1-7 49ers, Gruden said many players have told him they want to join him in 2019.

“I got a cellphone just like you and everybody else. I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here. I’m just telling you. They’re dying to play for the Raiders,” Gruden said. “And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the silver and black, the guys you really want to wear the silver and black and represent this team, that’s exciting.”

Of course, he kind of has to say that; and since he has a 10-year contract, anyone who wants to be overpaid as a free agent would be wise to butter up the decision-maker.

Less clear is how close they are to being decent again, after trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. They do have three first-round picks next year, and an estimated $68 million in cap space.

But if they wouldn’t spend the money it took to keep a homegrown talent like Mack in place, why should anyone, living or dead, think the money will be well-spent next offseason?