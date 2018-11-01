Justin Houston expected to practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Linebacker Justin Houston is getting closer to a return to the lineup in Kansas City.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that he expects Houston to take part in the team’s practice. His participation level is set to be “very limited” in his first work since injuring his hamstring in a Week Five win over the Jaguars.

Going from very limited on Thursday to in the lineup against the Browns on Sunday seems like a stretch, but a return for a Week 10 game against the Cardinals could be realistic if all goes well for Houston in his return to action.

Reid said linebacker Anthony Hitchens will also be a limited participant in practice. Hitchens injured his ribs against the Broncos last Sunday.

Safety Eric Berry, center Mitch Morse and linebacker Frank Zombo are not expected to practice.