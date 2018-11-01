Kelechi Osemele, Gareon Conley both active, as is Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Raiders left guard Kelechi Osemele will start tonight after missing the past three games. He injured his knee in a Week Four game against the Browns.

Oakland also will have cornerbacks Gareon Conley (foot) and Daryl Worley (shoulder). Both were questionable in Wednesday’s status report.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game.

The Raiders’ other inactives are offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings (knee), receiver Marcell Ateman, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, linebacker/defensive end James Cowser, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland and offensive tackle Justin Murray.

The 49ers will have cornerback Richard Sherman, who was questionable with heel and calf injuries.

The 49ers already had ruled out safety Antone Exum (concussion), linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). Their other inactives are offensive tackle Shon Coleman, defensive lineman Jullian Taylor, receiver Trent Taylor and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson.

Malcolm Smith is expected to start in place of Foster at weakside linebacker.