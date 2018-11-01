Kendell Beckwith returns to practice for Bucs for first time since offseason car accident

Getty Images

Linebacker Kendell Beckwith was back on the practice field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday for the first time since an automobile accident in April that left him with an injured ankle.

Beckwith began the season on the non-football injury list due to injuries sustained in the crash. While eligible to return to practice after missing six games, Beckwith was unable to return to practice until Wednesday. He can practice with the team for up to 21 days before needing to be added to the active roster. He is eligible to play as soon as this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers if he’s healthy enough to do so and the team elects to put him back on the 53-man roster.

Beckwith started nine games and had 73 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended in 16 games for the Buccaneers as a rookie last year.

Beckwith’s return could be a boost for the Buccaneers as Kwon Alexander was lost for the rest of the season to a torn ACL two weeks ago.