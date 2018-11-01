Khalil Mack status “gonna be very similar” to last week

Getty Images

The Bears played without linebacker Khalil Mack against the Jets last Sunday because of the ankle injury that he’s been dealing with for the last few weeks.

It was the first time that Mack did not play in a game since entering the NFL and the time off was not enough to get Mack on the practice field Wednesday. Mack was out as the team began working ahead of this week’s game against the Bills and head coach Matt Nagy said that things haven’t changed much from last week.

“Hopefully he’s getting better — I feel like he is,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s gonna be what we just went through last week. It’s gonna be very similar this week.”

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was also out of practice on Wednesday after sitting out last week with a groin injury. Robinson and Mack both practiced on Friday only the last two weeks and it seems likely that will be the most either player practices this week.