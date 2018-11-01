Kolton Miller out; Raiders shake up OL

Getty Images

The Raiders have ruled out left tackle Kolton Miller for the second half with a right knee injury. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones rolled the Raiders’ first-round draft choice from behind on Oakland’s first drive.

He returned but now has left for good.

It’s the same knee Miller sprained in Week Four.

The Raiders moved left guard Kelechi Osemele to left tackle. Jon Feliciano entered at left guard. Brandon Parker returned to the game at right tackle after Ian Silberman replaced him following the third series.

At one point in the first half, FOX caught Raiders coach Jon Gruden cursing about his offensive line: “We can’t [expletive] block anybody,” Gruden said into his headset.

Derek Carr has taken five sacks.

Carr was sacked only 20 times last season. He has gone down 22 sacks already this season.

The 49ers lead 31-3.