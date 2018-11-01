Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert expected to be in 49ers lineup Thursday night

Getty Images

It’s not clear who will be playing quarterback for the 49ers against the Raiders on Thursday night, but it looks like C.J. Beathard or Nick Mullens will have a full collection of running backs to work with in the game.

Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert were both listed as questionable by the team on Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both backs are expected to be in the lineup against Oakland.

Breida is dealing with an ankle injury that’s made him a regular on the injury report without keeping him out of any games. Mostert also has an ankle injury.

Defensive back Antone Exum, linebacker Reuben Foster and safety Jaquiski Tartt have been ruled out. The team is expected to activate safety Marcell Harris from injured reserve and could also bring linebacker Dekoda Watson back from that list.