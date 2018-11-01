Mike Evans back at practice for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers hope to win some games with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and that task will be easier if he’s able to throw the ball to wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans’ presence in the lineup against the Panthers this Sunday felt like less than a sure thing on Wednesday. Evans did not practice after hurting his knee against the Bengals last weekend, but Thursday brought better news.

Evans returned to the field as a limited participant in practice, so it looks likelier that he will be available in Week Nine. Evans has put up good numbers with both Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston playing quarterback this year, but all four of his touchdowns have come on passes from Fitzpatrick.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy missed practice, but it was to be with his wife for the birth of their child rather than the calf injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (ribs/foot) and running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) were both out for the second day in a row.