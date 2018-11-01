Mike Maccagnan: Jets can “springboard this thing forward” in the offseason

Getty Images

The Jets secured what they believe will be a big part of winning teams when they drafted quarterback Sam Darnold in April, but their 3-5 record this year makes it clear there’s still work to do around Darnold.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan believes that the team will accomplish a lot of that work this offseason. Maccagnan met with the media on Thursday and said that he expects to be “very active” in free agency once March rolls around.

Maccagnan will have plenty of money at his disposal. The Jets are projected to have more than $100 million in cap space to use for moves that allow them to “springboard this thing forward” for the 2019 season.

“This is an offseason we feel really good about,” Maccagnan said, via NJ.com. “We’ve done a lot of work already and we’re going to do a lot more work on the pro free agency. But I think there is definitely an opportunity — not only to keep some of our own good, young players that are going to be free agents — but also to add some players at key positions going forward.”

Pass rusher and offensive line are two spots where the Jets seem likely to address in free agency, although the amount of money they have to spend should afford them the chance to add at several positions before they have to think about pinching any pennies.