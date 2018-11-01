Mike Maccagnan: Jets can “springboard this thing forward” in the offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets secured what they believe will be a big part of winning teams when they drafted quarterback Sam Darnold in April, but their 3-5 record this year makes it clear there’s still work to do around Darnold.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan believes that the team will accomplish a lot of that work this offseason. Maccagnan met with the media on Thursday and said that he expects to be “very active” in free agency once March rolls around.

Maccagnan will have plenty of money at his disposal. The Jets are projected to have more than $100 million in cap space to use for moves that allow them to “springboard this thing forward” for the 2019 season.

“This is an offseason we feel really good about,” Maccagnan said, via NJ.com. “We’ve done a lot of work already and we’re going to do a lot more work on the pro free agency. But I think there is definitely an opportunity — not only to keep some of our own good, young players that are going to be free agents — but also to add some players at key positions going forward.”

Pass rusher and offensive line are two spots where the Jets seem likely to address in free agency, although the amount of money they have to spend should afford them the chance to add at several positions before they have to think about pinching any pennies.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Mike Maccagnan: Jets can “springboard this thing forward” in the offseason

  1. They gotta spend but smartly. Don’t give too much money to big name players when you have a lot of holes to fill. Though certainly they’re going to need an offensive weapon or two. Should be fun to watch this unfold

  4. Ridiculous to think you can buy a championship, your suppose to use all that money to keep your good players and fill in the gaps with young good players through free agency, start drafting a lot better McCagnan that’s what you need to springboard!

  5. meh, maccagnan’s draft have been horrendous. if i were the owner id gut my entire staff & start over again. but, of course the jets suffer from the worst possible ailment; horrible ownership. so i fully expect maccagnan & bowles to return & 7-9 to be the new benchmark of excellence for this franchise.

  8. Half the season is left and we’re talking about next year. Tons of teams have gobs of cap space. Whatever dude this is why an 18 game season is ridiculous several teams cant wait for this season to end

  9. If the jets are even reasonably successful in the offseason with the resources at hand, they should be a competitive team next year. Bowles has to go though. Cut the cord now and bring in an innovative offensive mind like DeFilippo to steward over Darnold’s development.

  10. It is hard to take him as a serious GM when he selected Christan Hackenberg in round 2, how did NFL executives ever believe this dude was anywhere near an NFL QB talent? Anyway, everything he has done has as a GM has been hit or miss, so basically he is an average GM who has made a ton of roster moves with the hope that something sticks. They got the pieces on defense but I feel bad for Sam Darnold, those skill position players are awful and the offensive line is the definition of below average. Todd Bowles is getting the most out of a bad team

  11. .
    For years the Patriots competitors in the AFC East have hampered themselves by inept cap management. This offseason the Jets will have 100 million and the Bills 70 million available for free agency. Plus, each team has a QB on a rookie contract so they will have plenty of cap space going forward.
    .

  12. Talking like a guy who who thinks he is going to be back. Nice to talk about next year when you are only half way through this year. Great message to the players as one of the “leaders” in the organization. Great advice to put him in front of media to do it on behalf of Jets. He willfully played along knowing the end game of it all. Jets fans should know this interview is all a PR stunt and he is talking to the owners through the paper to get yet another chance and try to get the fans minds off of the bad season (as advised by Jets pr people no doubt). He’s covering himself and doesn’t care for the current players or coaches. If Todd Bowles gets let go, what good coach would want to come in an work with this guy?
    $100 million in cap room? Remember this is the same guy who gave Revis ($39mm $5mm of which he made playing for the Chiefs) and Wilkerson $36 million when he wasn’t showing up to meetings on time in a contract year. This is even before you talk about the drafting which anyone would objectively would say has been bad. Maccagnan probably has a chance because the NY media is too busy looking to what is going on with Eli Manning. If anyone took a measured look at the Jets they would realize they are not better off than when Mike Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan were let go.
    The Jets probably want stability especially in light of the Giants season but in doing so they will whistle by the graveyard, allow Maccagnan to spend millions, preside over another draft, and set the team back years. Or, they can see his record and leadership for what it is and realize the stability they rightfully crave is the very thing taking them further from true success. If they are smart, they are looking outside the building right now for a Coach to run the show in the way Andy Reid does. The Coach and GM reporting separately to owners is not a good model because it established a culture for infighting, back-stabbing and distrust and overall discord (unless real good GM like Ozzie Newsome). To the astute eye this is being demonstrated in full force by Maccagnan in talking about 2019 in the middle of the 2018 season leading into an important road division game. Ask yourself: Could you ever see Bill Belichick talking about the next season now; he only thinks about what is right in front of him – like him or not – it’s an example of why he is so successful and Maccagnan is not. Coaches and GM’s use the media to talk to their teams and should assume this, even if they are not, whenever they interview.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!