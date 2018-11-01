Mike Maccagnan: You have to go through “maturation process” with a young QB

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan spent some time looking ahead to 2019 during a media session on Thursday by referencing the ability to use voluminous cap space to make moves that can “springboard this thing forward.”

Maccagnan wasn’t only talking about next year, however. He also discussed the current team, which has a 3-5 record while breaking in rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. Maccagnan said that the team isn’t happy with that record, but that it may be an unavoidable part of developing Darnold.

“I don’t know if you go in with the mindset of, ‘Hey, we’re just going to write this one off,'” Maccagnan said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “We’re like everybody else: We want to win football games. … It’s not enjoyable to go out and lose games every week. I think anybody who has gone through that, or is currently going through that, it’s not a great experience. That’s not what we get paid to do. But I do think that you’re going to have to go through that maturation process at some point in time with the quarterback.”

Darnold has thrown 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 55.2 percent of his passes, so there have been more than a few lumps during that process. Maccagnan raved about Darnold’s approach to the game, “his passion to be good and his competitiveness” during the chat with reporters, however, and it’s clear that the Jets believe his future is very bright.