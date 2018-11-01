Nathan Peterman: “I’m ready to go win a game”

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman has become a punchline during his short NFL career, throwing nine interceptions and just three touchdown passes during his two seasons with the Bills. But Peterman hasn’t lost confidence.

Peterman said that with Josh Allen and Derek Anderson both injured, he’s ready to start — and ready to win — on Sunday against the Bears.

“I’m ready to go win a game and be my best every time I take that field. I’m thankful every time I take that field,” Peterman said.

The Bills did win a game last year when Peterman started, a 13-7 win over the Colts in a blizzard. In that game Peterman completed just five of 10 passes for 57 yards. Suffice to say, most NFL games aren’t going to be won when the starting quarterback throws for just 57 yards.

“I’m going to go play my best every time I’m out there. That’s what I’m going to be focused on doing,” Peterman said.

So far, his best hasn’t been good enough.