Nick Mullens, 49ers dominating Raiders 17-3 at half

Getty Images

Who is Nick Mullens?

He’s the 49ers quarterback on his way to becoming at minimum a one-game wonder. Mullens has made it look easy in his NFL debut, completing 12 of 17 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Richie James Jr., who caught a 53-yard pass, dropped what should have been a 21-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining in the half as the 49ers settled for a 39-yard Robbie Gould field goal.

San Francisco embarrassed Oakland in the first half, going to the locker room with a 17-3 lead.

Pierre Garcon caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and Kendrick Bourne a 4-yard touchdown. James leads all receivers with two catches for 60 yards.

Derek Carr took a beating, sacked four times. Cassius Marsh had 1.5 of the sacks. It marked the first time a Raiders quarterback was sacked four times in the first half since Bruce Gradkowski on Oct. 3, 2010, against the Texans, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

The 49ers entered the game with 16 sacks this season.

Carr has completed 11 of 15 passes for 116 yards. Doug Martin, who left briefly to have his hip and wrist examined, has five carries for 30 yards.