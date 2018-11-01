Nick Mullens goes 3-for-3, throws 24-yard TD on first drive

Getty Images

Who saw that coming? Even if it was against the Raiders defense, Nick Mullens‘ first drive was impressive.

In his NFL debut, Mullens completed his first pass for 11 yards, his second pass for 6 yards and his third pass for a 24-yard touchdown. He made it look easy.

The 49ers went 75 yards in six plays. Matt Breida had an 18-yard run, Raheem Mostert a 14-yard run and Pierre Garcon caught the touchdown.

The 49ers lead 7-3 with the Raiders having settled for a 37-yard Daniel Carlson field goal on their first drive.

The good news for the Raiders is Doug Martin and Kolton Miller returned after leaving on the team’s first series to be evaluated for injuries.