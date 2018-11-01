Nick Mullens shines in first career start as 49ers win in romp, 34-3, over Raiders

Nick Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the first start of his career to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout victory over the hapless Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

Even on a short week of preparation, Mullens was ready for his opportunity to shine.

Mullens posted a passer rating of 151.9 on the night, which is the highest mark by a quarterback in his debut since at least 1950 (minimum 20 attempts), per Pro-Football-Reference.

Mullens got the nod against the Raiders on Thursday due to a hand injury to C.J. Beathard that hindered his ability to properly grip a football. He completed touchdown passes of 24, 4 and 5 yards to Pierre Garcon, Kendrick Bourne and George Kittle as the 49ers rolled to victory.

Daniel Carlson got the Raiders on the board on the opening drive of the game with a 37-yard field goal, but the 49ers would take complete control and not look back.

Mullens touchdown pass to Garcon on San Francisco’s opening possession gave the 49ers a 7-3 lead with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter. San Francisco would also find the end zone on their second drive with Bourne the recipient of Mullens’ second touchdown pass.

Robbie Gould converted a 39-yard field goal to end the half that gave the 49ers a 17-3 lead at the break.

The 49ers would then reach the end zone again on each of their first two possessions of the second half. Kittle’s 5-yard touchdown extended the lead to 24-3 and Raheem Mostert broke off a 52-yard touchdown run to make a 31-3 game. Mostert would leave the game soon after when he sustained what appeared to be a broken forearm.

Kittle caught four passes for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead the way for the 49ers. Mostert had 86 yards on seven carries before exiting.

Gould’s 25-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter rounded out the scoring.

  3. The Raiders performance tonite was what could be expected from a once young & promising roster that in the span 8 months was transformed into a squad of “Gruden Grinders” (i.e. scrubs who earn their roster spot by brown-nosing the “coaching legend”).

    This Raiders team is worse than the 2006 team in Art Shell’s 2nd stint. Worse than under Lane Kiffin. And worse than under Dennis Allen. And there is next to no room for hope or optimism. The draft picks from the Bears & Cowboys? With Gruden’s awful draft record there’s a high probability that they won’t even pan out – much like in Tampa & with Kolton Miller (before tonite’s injury). Free agency? No real quality players will want to play for a lying backstabber and the Raiders will have to grossly overpay for even average FA’s.

    It’ll take several years AFTER Gruden is finally gone for the Raiders to even approach respectability. And the full blame lies with Son-of-Al who brought in Gruden as a two-bit publicity stunt to hustle some extra ticket sales, winning be damned.

    As for Mullens – nothing against that kid, but let’s see how he performs against a team that has competent coaching.

  4. Cut the punter, stop calling play action on 2nd n short, get Gunther someone who can tackle in the secondary or fire him; and the Raiders might actually be a competitive football team.

    Oline is in shambles, literally the first play Osemele got in at LT he wiffed and gave up a sack.

    This without a doubt is the worst defense the Raiders have ever fielded.

  6. I think this is the first time that a team did not at least try to mount a comeback. It’s one thing to fail at a comeback but it’s a whole different animal to pretend you are not down multiple touchdowns and keep running the ball up the middle for 1 yard.

    The Raiders are so bad right now they could only hope to be as good as Hue Jackson’s 2016 Browns.

    The offense and defense were mentally checked out most of the game. Gruden seemed checked out as well.

  9. I wish we could play the Raiders every week. As a Niners fan, I do feel for the Raiders fans. Rebuilds are brutal to endure, as both teams are. Mullens looked awesome, but we will see going forward now good he can be. JoeToronto, I don’t want to hear anything from you. 34-3, bruh. 34-3.

