Nick Mullens shines in first career start as 49ers win in romp, 34-3, over Raiders

Nick Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the first start of his career to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 blowout victory over the hapless Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

Even on a short week of preparation, Mullens was ready for his opportunity to shine.

Mullens posted a passer rating of 151.9 on the night, which is the highest mark by a quarterback in his debut since at least 1950 (minimum 20 attempts), per Pro-Football-Reference.

Mullens got the nod against the Raiders on Thursday due to a hand injury to C.J. Beathard that hindered his ability to properly grip a football. He completed touchdown passes of 24, 4 and 5 yards to Pierre Garcon, Kendrick Bourne and George Kittle as the 49ers rolled to victory.

Daniel Carlson got the Raiders on the board on the opening drive of the game with a 37-yard field goal, but the 49ers would take complete control and not look back.

Mullens touchdown pass to Garcon on San Francisco’s opening possession gave the 49ers a 7-3 lead with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter. San Francisco would also find the end zone on their second drive with Bourne the recipient of Mullens’ second touchdown pass.

Robbie Gould converted a 39-yard field goal to end the half that gave the 49ers a 17-3 lead at the break.

The 49ers would then reach the end zone again on each of their first two possessions of the second half. Kittle’s 5-yard touchdown extended the lead to 24-3 and Raheem Mostert broke off a 52-yard touchdown run to make a 31-3 game. Mostert would leave the game soon after when he sustained what appeared to be a broken forearm.

Kittle caught four passes for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead the way for the 49ers. Mostert had 86 yards on seven carries before exiting.

Gould’s 25-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter rounded out the scoring.