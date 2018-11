Getty Images

Let Nick Mullens mania begin.

Mullens needed only four plays and 2:24 in the second half to throw his third touchdown pass of the night. He now is 14-of-19 for 243 yards.

Tight end George Kittle made a one-handed grab with his left hand and ran for 71 yards to the Oakland 6 before Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley tackled him. Two plays later, Mullens found Kittle for a 5-yard score.

The 49ers lead 24-3.