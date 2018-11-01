No practice for Rob Gronkowski on Thursday

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to the lineup for last Monday’s game against the Bills and took part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis, but he wasn’t on the field Thursday.

The Patriots released their injury report for the day’s session and Gronkowski is listed as a non-participant. He’s listed with both ankle and back injuries and the back issue was the one that kept him from traveling with the team to face the Bears in Chicago in Week Seven.

Another Patriots pass catcher had a change in status on Thursday, but wide receiver Julian Edelman took a step in a positive direction. He sat out on Wednesday with both an ankle injury and an illness before moving up to limited participation on Thursday.

Injury designations for Gronkowski, Edelman and any other Patriots dealing with injuries will be released on Friday.