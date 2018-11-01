OU RB Rodney Anderson will enter 2019 draft

Getty Images

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson announced Thursday night he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

“With my degree already in hand and after much discussion with my family, I have chosen to set my sights on the NFL and focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Anderson wrote on social media, via the Tulsa World. “This was not an easy decision, but I believe I am ready for the next step.”

Anderson injured his knee in a Week Two game against UCLA, his third season-ending injury in four seasons.

He had 119 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In 2017, the only season he stayed healthy, Anderson rushed for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also contributed 281 receiving yards and five touchdowns.