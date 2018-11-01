Packers insist selling at deadline not a white flag

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst admitted he was thinking about future moves when he traded away players rather than bringing them at the deadline.

But that shouldn’t be construed as waving the white flag on this season, he said.

The Packers sent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington for a 2019 fourth-round pick and running back Ty Montgomery to Baltimore for a conditional 2020 seventh, bringing in no immediate help for a 3-3-1 team.

“I don’t necessarily think there’s a message it sends to the locker room,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think the decisions that we make are always in the best interest of our team, not only in the short term, but the long term, as well. But I think our locker room knows where we’re headed and, like I said, I think we’re humming at the right time and I think there’s a lot of positive things going forward.”

The two deals should be viewed separately, as the Cinton-Dix deal was largely because he was leaving in free agency in nine more games, and they got a pick in return (since they plan to sign free agents next offseason, which means no compensatory picks). The Montgomery deal was just about getting him out of there, after his costly fumble against the Rams and reports that there was a lack of trust in him in the locker room.

Replacing Clinton-Dix on the field could require some shuffling, as they may use cornerbacks Tramon Williams or Bashaud Breeland there. Montgomery’s role should be easier to fill, as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are on hand.

“We’ve got to trust what Brian is doing and he’s making moves that are in the best interest of the team,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “In this situation, we need guys to step up in those spots. Obviously Aaron and Jamaal [Williams] have been playing really well, so more opportunities for those guys, and the defense will take care of what they need to with the safety spot. . . .

“I think we’ve got good leadership. I think nobody has been hanging their head. We’re obviously disappointed about the result on Sunday. I wouldn’t say anybody is discouraged, though. I think we’re a tight-knit group. … We hang out together, we enjoy each other’s company and you’ve got to stick together. You’ve got to stick together through losses, through decisions that are made that are out of our control and keep moving forward with the same vision.”

We’ll find out quickly how the vision holds this week against the Patriots.