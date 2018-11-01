Philip Rivers set to start 200th straight game

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is set to join a very select club this weekend.

Assuming nothing out of left field gets in the way, Rivers will start his 200th straight game when the Chargers hit the field in Seattle this Sunday. Eli Manning — who Rivers was traded for on draft day in 2004 — was the last to reach that mark and Brett Favre and Peyton Manning are the only others with streaks of more than 200 games.

Favre has the record with 297 straight starts and that is a mark that Rivers said he was aiming for early in his career.

“Favre was always a favorite of mine,” Rivers said, via ESPN.com. “Still is. I kind of wanted to have that mark, or at least push for it in college. I was able to play 51 in a row in college. … I always thought of all the things in the pros, that would be the one, and I’m not going to get there. So y’all can do the math and figure out your projection of how many years I’m going to play, but I’m not going to get to 300. It’s pretty cool. I mean, the two Mannings and Favre have started over 200 in a row, and I just feel thankful.”

Rivers will tie Peyton Manning with 208 straight starts if he stays in the lineup all season and he’ll pass the younger Manning for second place if he also starts the first three games of next season.