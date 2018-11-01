Quenton Nelson is the first guard ever to win NFL offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

Usually, the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month award goes to a quarterback, running back or wide receiver. Not this month.

Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for October. He’s the first guard ever to win the award.

Nelson hasn’t just started every game for the Colts as a rookie, he’s the only player on the Colts who has played every snap this season. He’s been a big part of improving an offensive line that has done a better job of protecting Andrew Luck and opening holes for Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack.

The Colts traded down from No. 3 to No. 6 before taking Nelson, picking up three second-round picks in the process. Halfway through Nelson’s rookie year, they have to love how that move is playing out.