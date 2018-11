Getty Images

Raheem Mostert‘s great day ended in great pain.

The 49ers running back was tripped up by Clinton McDonald in the third quarter. Players immediately began signaling for medical help as Mostert let out a scream.

He left with an air cast on his right arm.

Mostert gained 86 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries. He fell 1 yard short of his career best, which came in Week Six against the Packers on 12 carries.