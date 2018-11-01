Ravens’ DC: A lot of stats say Steelers are better without Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
The Steelers have now played half a season without running back Le'Veon Bell, and their offense hasn’t missed a beat with James Conner in Bell’s place. And the Steelers’ next opponent even thinks Pittsburgh might be better without Bell.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said today that statistically speaking, the Steelers’ offense has performed better in a lot of respects without Bell on the field.

“There are a lot of stats [since 2015] that the Steelers are actually better without him,” Martindale said, via ESPN. “That might be why he’s riding a jet ski down in Miami right now.”

That might sound crazy at first: After all, Bell is widely respected in the NFL. He was voted a first-team All-Pro by the media last year, and his peers voted him the fifth-best player in the entire league when NFL Network did a survey of NFL players for its annual “Top 100” list.

But the fact is, the Steelers’ offense has been just fine without Bell this season. Conner is actually on pace to finish this season with more rushing yards, more receiving yards and more touchdowns than Bell gained last year: Conner is on pace to finish this season with 1,369 rushing yards, 738 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Bell finished last season with 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

So if Bell was one of the five best players in the entire league last year, does that mean Conner is one of the five best players in the league this year? With all due respect to Conner, no. What it means is that the running back position just isn’t as important in today’s NFL as people make it out to be. If you can lose an elite running back like Bell and not miss a beat when you plug in Conner to replace him, that should probably tell you that an elite running back like Bell just isn’t that important a player in a modern NFL offense.

Whether the Steelers are actually better without Bell is debatable. The Steelers obviously don’t think they are, or else they wouldn’t have put the $14.5 million franchise tag on him this season. But Martindale makes an important and correct point when he notes that the Steelers are, at the very least, not much worse without Bell than they were with him.

14 responses to “Ravens’ DC: A lot of stats say Steelers are better without Le’Veon Bell

  1. Not much drop off in production. Great team player, cap hit is astronomically lower. I’m not sure that it needs to continue to be a conversation.

  4. “What it means is that the running back position just isn’t as important in today’s NFL as people make it out to be.”

    And by “people” are you talking about the writers for this site who have been shilling for Bell for over six months now?

  5. RBs are a product of the system they play in. As good as Gurley looks, he was horrid under Jeff Fisher’s offense and the Rams just overpaid him tremendously. Draft a guy, run him hard, let him go and draft a replacement. Invest the in the line and the QB and your offense will be fine.

    For Bell’s sake I hope he doesn’t pull a George Costanza and hold out for less money but every game Conner does well is making that outcome more and more likely.

  6. Yes, the Stillers ARE better off w/o Bell.
    Why? Simple, Bell = drama and “me-first” attitude.
    The Stillers do NOT need any part of Bell, his greed, or his attitude.

  9. I get it and he may be correct on this assessment. However, as a Raven since when did how much better off the Pittsburgh Steelers are without Le’Veon become his concern?

  10. There is no “I” in professional football (well except in the word professional but you get the point). You can be the most talented player ever but without an equally talented supporting cast you will be squandered. Though he played a big part, Bell is not a top-tier back just because of Bell. It takes execution by the OL and WR as well as a good game plan and play calling to have success. Conner is a great example of skilled back reaping the benefits of the supporting cast.

  11. No other team in the league could replace All-Pro production from their starter with even better production from his backup. NO TEAM! AT ANY POSITION!

    Conner deserves the credit here. You can’t vote Bell all these accolades one year, then say the position is a turnstyle the next. Well, I guess you can, but your vote should be revoked for said awards.

    The media keeps putting in this disclaimer that “I’m not saying Conner is better”, to prevent some type of embarrassment I suppose, but the true embarrassment is not accepting that the Steelers are a better team and more fundamentally equipped to advance in the post season with a versatile grinder like Conner, than they are with Le’Veon Bell.

  12. I think they are better off without that disruption (Bell) in the locker room.

    This is not going to end well for Bell. IMO

  13. “RBs are a product of the system they play in. As good as Gurley looks, he was horrid under Jeff Fisher’s offense and the Rams just overpaid him tremendously. Draft a guy, run him hard, let him go and draft a replacement. Invest the in the line and the QB and your offense will be fine.”
    —-
    Skill players are all system dependent to an extent. Goff was horrible in Fisher’s system as well. As was every other offensive skill position player. I’m not willing to just write someone off who was bad in a poor offensive system and great in a better offensive system. How many QBs have been drafted and labeled busts that could have been better in a competently run offensive system?

  14. This Wink Martindale guy does it all. Is there a HOF (WOF) this guy can’t get in?

    From the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame to the NFL Hall of Fame?

