Report: Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers

Getty Images

Thursday night’s game between the 49ers and Raiders will reportedly feature the NFL debut of Nick Mullens.

The quarterback has been on the 49ers roster as a backup to C.J. Beathard since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL, but he has not appeared in any games. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that will change on Thursday night when Mullens starts against Oakland.

Beathard has a wrist injury that impacts his ability to grip the ball and he was listed as questionable for the game on Wednesday’s injury report. He will dress and serve as the backup as the 49ers waived Tom Savage earlier on Thursday.

Mullens was undrafted in 2017 after making 41 starts at Southern Miss. He spent last season on the 49ers practice squad and went 31-of-43 for 396 yards, one passing touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, three interceptions, and two lost fumbles in the 2018 preseason.